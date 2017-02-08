New NEC display offers ‘one of the tightest curvatures in the market’

Why it matters to you Anyone looking for a larger curved display with solid color support and high resolution should consider NEC's 34-inch EX341R.

A few trends are dominating PC displays lately, including curved screens, higher resolutions, technologies aimed at reducing eye fatigue, and high dynamic range (HDR). NEC has announced a new monitor that fits all but one of those trends.

The MultiSync EX341R is a new 34-inch ultrawide SVA display aimed at the commercial market that features a curved panel and ultra-narrow 1.55mm bezels on three sides. The display’s curvature measures out at 1,800R, one of the “tightest curvatures on the market” according to NEC and featuring full 178-degree vertical and 178-degree horizontal viewing angles. Resolution is pegged at 3,440 x 1,440 in a 21:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of colors, the EX341R supports 77.5 percent of the NTSC color gamut and 99.5 percent of sRGB, and factory calibration and uniformity correction combine with NEC’s optional SpectraViewII software to ensure uniform and accurate colors. Meanwhile, the company’s ColorSync technology works with DisplayPort daisy-chaining to ensure that multiple monitor configurations maintain consistent colors across each display.

“Our new MultiSync EX341R curved display delivers cutting-edge technology with one of the tightest curvatures in the market for business, finance, command & control users, and others who need an immersive environment to do their jobs,” said Art Marshall, NEC’s senior product manager for Desktop Displays. “The ultra-wide workspace is crucial for power users who work in multiple spreadsheets or web development, and the factory color calibration is ideal for video and online photo editors.”

Other features of the EX341R include a “human presence sensor” that can turn the display off when a user isn’t present, and Low Blue Light Content and Flicker-Free certification from international service group TUV Rheinland aimed at reducing eye fatigue. Connectivity is provided by two HDMI ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.2 input and output, while the USB hub incorporates NEC’s DisplaySync Pro technology to control two computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

The EX341R-SV-BK bundle that includes the monitor and SpectraViewII software retails for $1,149, while the EX341R-BK display by itself is priced at $999. Both are available this month from NEC retailers, and they come with a 3-year parts and labor warranty.