Noctua will offer three special edition CPU coolers when AMD’s Ryzen CPUs debut

Why it matters to you Noctua will help cool down AMD's blazing-fast Ryzen desktop processors and the new AM4-based motherboards.

Noctua said on Wednesday that it will soon offer special versions of its NH-D15, NH-U12S, and NH-L9x65 processor coolers that will work with AMD’s upcoming Ryzen desktop CPUs. They will be labeled as “SE-AM4,” meaning the coolers will work with processors that slip into AMD’s new AM4 socket for motherboards. Pricing will start at $52.90 when AMD begins shipping its Ryzen desktop processors before the end of March.

Here are the models and their target systems:

NH-L9x65 SE-AM4 Built for compact systems. NH-U12S SE-AM4 Provides a balance of compatibility and performance. NH-D15 SE-AM4 Ideal for overclockers and silent enthusiasts.

According to Noctua, all three CPU coolers include the company’s SecuFirm2 mounting system that is fine-tuned for the AM4 socket so the cooler is easy to install and provides the best possible contact pressure on the Ryzen chip. The coolers also include two different sets of mounting bars so that users can align the cooler with the airflow path inside the system.

The upcoming CPU coolers target “noise-sensitive” customers who want a near-silent solution for AMD’s Ryzen processors. They come packed with Low-Noise Adapters and pulse width modulation (PWM) fans that support fully automatic speed control so they are not constantly whirring when the CPU is barely in use. The coolers will be sold with Noctua’s NT-H1 thermal compound and a full six-year warranty.

Here are the specifications of each special edition processor cooler for Ryzen systems:

NH-D15 SE-AM4 NH-U12S SE-AM4 NH-L9x65 SE-AM4 Size (no fan): 160(H) x 150(W) x 135(D) mm 158(H) x 125(W) x 45(D) mm 51(H) x 95(W) x 95(D) mm Size (with fan): 165(H) x 150(W) x 161(D) mm 158(H) x 125(W) x 71(D) mm 65(H) x 95(W) x 95(D) mm Weight (no fan): 980g 580g 340g Weight (with fan): 1,320g 755g 413g Material: Copper (base and heat pipes)

Aluminum (cooling fins)

soldered joints

Nickel plating Copper (base and heat pipes)

Aluminum (cooling fins)

soldered joints

Nickel plating Copper (base and heat pipes)

Aluminum (cooling fins)

soldered joints

Nickel plating Fan compatibility: 140 x 150 x 25 (120mm holes)

140 x 140 x 25 (120mm holes)

120 x 120 x 25 120 x 120 x 25 92 x 92 x 14

92 x 92 x 25 Fan: 2x Noctua NF-A15 PWM Noctura NF-F12 PWM Noctura NF-A9x14 PWM Max. Rotational Speed: 1,200 RPM 1,200 RPM 1,800 RPM Min. rotational Speed: 300 RPM 300 RPM 600 RPM Price: $99.90 $64.90 $52.90

The news of the three upcoming Ryzen coolers arrives after the company’s late-January announcement that it will offer free mounting upgrade kits for AM4-based systems: the NM-AM4-UxS and the NM-AM4. These kits are based on the company’s SecuFirm2 design and are backward compatible with “most” Noctua coolers released since 2005. Customers will simply need to upload a proof of purchase to Noctua to receive the kit.

A list of Noctua CPU coolers that can be adapted for AM4-based systems using one of the upgrade kits can be accessed here. The list also includes CPU coolers that are compatible with the upgrade kits but do not fall under Noctua’s free offer.