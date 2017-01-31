Buy a GTX 1070/1080 card, get a code for ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ or ‘For Honor’

Why it matters to you This is Nvidia's attempt to lure customers away from AMD when they are considering a new graphics card or gaming-focused desktop or laptop.

On Tuesday, Nvidia launched its latest game bundle offer for the GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 graphics cards: The “Prepare For Battle” giveaway. Customers who purchase one of these cards or a pre-built desktop or laptop with the graphics chip inside can receive Ubisoft’s For Honor or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands for free.

To grab the free game, customers must first purchase a qualifying product on or after January 31 and then register the product with its manufacturer. For example, EVGA customers must create an account, register their new hardware, and then request a code for one of the free games. Once approved, that code will show up on EVGA’s promotional page under the “Collect Your Code” section.

However, EVGA’s method only applies to hardware purchased through its online store. Customers who purchase qualifying products from third-party sites like Amazon and Newegg will receive a game code through those outlets. If they don’t, customers are encouraged to contact the seller for more information about obtaining the free code.

With a code in hand, PC gamers must then visit Nvidia’s GeForce website to redeem it for the free game. Nvidia said on Tuesday that it revamped the process of redeeming codes so customers aren’t enduring through long sign-up pages. Instead, they can load up the GeForce Experience desktop client and enter the code inside. There the chosen game can be automatically added to the customer’s Uplay account as well.

For those who haven’t seen these yet, here are the system requirements and release dates for both PC games:

For Honor

February 14

Minimum Recommended Operating system: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-550

AMD Phenom II X4 955 Intel Core i5-2500K

AMD FX-6350 Memory: 4GB 8GB Graphics (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660

GeForce GTX 750 Ti

GeForce GTX 950

GeForce GTX 1050

*2GB VRAM minimum GeForce GTX 680

GeForce GTX 760

GeForce GTX 970

GeForce GTX 1060

*2GB VRAM minimum Graphics (AMD): Radeon HD 6970

Radeon HD 7870

Radeon R9 270

Radeon R9 370

Radeon RX 460

*2GB VRAM minimum Radeon R9 280X

Radeon R9 380

Radeon RX 470

*2GB VRAM minimum Storage: 40GB 40GB Network: Broadband Broadband

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

March 7

Minimum Recommended Operating system: Windows 7 SP1/8.1/10 64-bit Windows 7 SP1/8.1/10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2400S (2.5GHz)

AMD FX-4320 (4.0GHz) Intel Core i7-3770 (3.5GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (4.0GHz) Memory: 6GB 8GB Graphics (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 GeForce GTX 1060

*2GB VRAM minimum Graphics (AMD): Radeon R7 270X Radeon R7 270X

*2GB VRAM minimum Storage: 50GB 50GB DirectX: DirectX 11 DirectX 11

Now here are the participants in Nvidia’s Prepare For Battle bundle program:

Keep in mind that purchasing qualifying hardware doesn’t guarantee a free game code. The full Terms and Conditions can be read here.