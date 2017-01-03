Nvidia’s latest GeForce GPUs offer midrange gaming at entry-level pricing

Nvidia has been making some serious noise with its Pascal architecture, pushing out high-performance GPUs at highly competitive price points. Notably, the company has been focusing as much on mobile gaming as on the desktop, offering versions of their best GPUs for notebooks that share specifications with their desktop counterparts.

On Tuesday, Nvidia got CES 2017 started off a little early by formally announcing the availability of its latest mobile GPUs, the GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti. Nvidia isn’t letting anything out of the bag, though, given that manufacturers like Acer have already announced notebooks utilizing the newest Nvidia part. In total, more than 30 notebooks will utilize the new GPU.

The GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are aimed at providing decent gaming performance in machines, with chassis as thin as 17mm while offering the latest version of Nvidia’s BatteryBoost technology to gamers playing for longer sessions while unplugged. According to Nvidia, the GeForce GTX 1050/Ti can provide up to three times the performance of the previous generation of GPUs.

Other functionality provided by the GeForce GTX 1050/Ti is full support for DirectX 12 in Windows 10, with up to 1080p at 60 frames per second. Nvidia GameWorks is supported for interactive and cinematic experiences, and the GeForce Experience utility is available to keep drivers up to date and to optimize settings for specific titles. Nvidia Ansel provides an in-game camera for making professional screenshots easier, and G-Sync support provides smooth gameplay on supported machines.

Nvidia notes that a host of manufacturers will be supporting the GeForce GTX 1050/Ti, including Acer, Alienware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Prices will start as low as $700, making midrange gaming a reality on a much wider array of mobile gaming systems.