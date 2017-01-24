Nvidia improves ‘Resident Evil 7,’ more with latest GeForce drivers

Why it matters to you If you're playing Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, or the For Honor closed beta, or using a notebook with GeForce 1050/1050 Ti, you'll be happy with Nvidia's latest drivers.

Another day, another update. It seems like we can’t power on our devices without needing some kind of update, whether it’s for a component, a peripheral, or an operating system. Today, Nvidia jumped on the update bandwagon with a new set of drivers for its GeForce line of Windows PC GPUs.

As always, the GeForce Graphics Drivers update brings enhanced game support, fixes for various features and functionality, and general stability improvements. The newest version is 378.49 WHQL, and it’s available as usual from within the GeForce Experience utility or by downloading directly from the Nvidia support site.

More: Nvidia GeForce 1050 and 1050 Ti now officially available for mobile gaming

The 378.49 WHQL drivers are optimized for a handful of gaming titles, including Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta. If you own any of these titles, then you’ll want to get the new drivers updated immediately.

Also, if you’re one of the lucky few already using a notebook with a GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti GPU, then you’ll be happy to note that 378.49 WHQL officially supports those products. If you’re in the market for such a machine, then you can feel confident that Nvidia is ready to go with optimized drivers.

Next up are a slew of new and updated SLI profiles for the following titles:

Battlefield 1

Deus Ex: Breach Standalone – added DirectX 11 profile

Diablo III – added DirectX 11 profile

Dreadnought(2016) – added DirectX 11 profile

LEGO: Minifigures Online – added SLI-Single profile

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Shooter Game (HDR) – added DirectX 11 profile

Sniper Elite 4 – added DirectX 11 profile

Space Hulk: DeathWing – added SLI-Single profile

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Watch Dogs 2

As always, the WHQL 378.49 release fixed some things and has some known issues. Perhaps the most important fix is resolving issues with Windows 10 Anniversary Edition, such as black screens and driver resets.

Some issues were introduced for a handful of titles, including Battlefield 1, Street Fighter V, For Honor, and The Division. You can find the details in Nvidia’s release notes. The updated modules for this release include Nview 148.47, HD Audio Driver 1.3.34.21, Nvidia PhysX System Software 9.16.0318, and CUDA 8.0.

To update to the newest Nvidia drivers, open the Nvidia GeForce Experience utility — which might also update itself — and click on the green Download button. You can also head over to the Nvidia driver support page and either let the site auto-detect your GPU or perform a manual driver search for your specific product.