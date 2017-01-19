NZXT says ‘Puck everything’ with a cool gadget for cleaning up desktop cables

Why it matters to you This low-priced device should help clean up the clutter caused by connected headphones, VR headsets, and other peripherals.

Just Puck everything! That’s what NZXT says to the wired clutter on the desktop by introducing a small device to straighten out the mess. It’s called the Puck, and it’s shaped like a squared “O” sporting a deep crevasse strung along its sides to hold those loose cables attached to headphones and VR headsets. It includes a magnetic surface, too, so that it conveniently sticks to the desktop wall or any other metallic surface.

“My headset was just lying on my desk with its cables dangling, haphazardly everywhere and sometimes trapped in the wheel of my desk chair,” said Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder, and CEO. “This strange Puck showed up one night in a bright hue and magically all my headset cable management issues were solved!”

Although Puck was designed for headphones and VR headset cables, it could also be used for other wired devices. The gadget actually splits apart like a halved donut, enabling owners to manage the cables for more than one connected device. Thus, one half could serve to manage the headphones cable and one to manage the VR headset.

NZXT’s Puck device is made out of “futuristic” nonconductive, hazard-free silicone. It will be offered in black, white, red, blue, and NZXT purple colors when it finally ships on February 24, 2017. Customers can pre-order the gadget now for $20 on the product page.

Here is the slim list of specs:

Dimensions: 85mm x 85mm x 40mm Weight: 0.32 pounds Max supporting weight: 4.40 pounds Cable coverage: 98 inches (combined)

197 inches (split)

In addition to Puck, NZXT also added purple colorways to three products on its online storefront: the $70 S340 PC chassis, the $120 H440 chassis, and the $60 Hue+ device that adds lighting inside a desktop. For example, the S340 case sports a matte white exterior with purple accents while the H440 case expands on that design thanks to its larger size. The new Hue+ color scheme features a white exterior with an illuminated purple strip.

PC gamers who are looking for a great case for their next build may want to hunt down NZXT’s Hyper Beast chassis originally introduced on November 1, 2016. It’s a limited edition run based on the company’s H440 chassis sporting the nasty creature found on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive M4A1-S Hyper Beast weapon skin. The drawback is that there were only 1,337 units manufactured (notice the LEET number), and the product page currently lists it as out of stock.

So why mention it? Because it’s so colorful and the case recently appeared on NZXT’s Twitter feed. Still, the company offers plenty of colorful options, including various color schemes on the previously mentioned S340 and H440 cases. The latter case has more color options outside the new white/purple design including black/green, black/orange, black/red, black/blue, and more. The color design does not have an impact on the case’s overall price.