OneNote gets better password support and more for Windows 10 Insiders

Why it matters to you The update makes all of your sensitive notes more secure, along with a bevy of other new features.

Microsoft’s OneNote has emerged as one of the most powerful note-taking apps available for any platform. OneNote is great for typing and handwriting notes, clipping web pages, and generally organizing all of your various content in one location that can be accessed from anywhere.

OneNote is available on just about every platform, including Windows 10, iOS, and Android, with in desktop and mobile versions. If you’re a Windows Insider, then you will be receiving a new version of the Windows 10 OneNote app, OneNote Central reports on Twitter.

OneNote version 17.7830.10001, available now for Windows Insider Fast Ring participants, has a number of new features and enhancements. Here are some of the highlights:

Password protection : You can now create passwords and apply them to sections, change passwords, unlock sections secured in other OneNote clients.

: You can now create passwords and apply them to sections, change passwords, unlock sections secured in other OneNote clients. Page creation : You can now create a new page directly underneath the current page, rather than just creating a page at the end of a section.

: You can now create a new page directly underneath the current page, rather than just creating a page at the end of a section. Bullet lists : There is a new bullet gallery to make it easier to select a specific bullet to assign to lists.

: There is a new bullet gallery to make it easier to select a specific bullet to assign to lists. Rename section groups : You can now rename section groups via a pop-up menu.

: You can now rename section groups via a pop-up menu. Table tool menu : There is a new tablet tool menu that provides access to most table options, with the exception of Hide Borders and Header Row.

: There is a new tablet tool menu that provides access to most table options, with the exception of Hide Borders and Header Row. Save-as support: You can now use the “Save As” command for attached files in notes, to make it easier to select where files will be saved. Images can also be right-clicked and then “Save As” can be used to save to specific locations.

As always, to gain access to the latest preview version of the app, you will need to be signed up as Windows Insider and be fully updated in the Fast Ring. If that is you, then open the Windows Store app, go to “Downloads and updates,” and hit the “Check for updates” button.