34 years ago, a RadioShack PC and spreadsheets gave my life new purpose

Gadgets give us an easier way to find recipes, joke with friends, and kill time on the subway, but they can also have a much grander impact on our lives. This holiday season, we’re stepping back to appreciate those moments. In our ongoing series, Tech That Changed Us, DT writers will share personal tales of how tech has truly reshaped their lives for the better. We hope it has for you, too.

On November 27, 1982 my wife and I drove to Woburn, Massachusetts to attend a wedding. While we were waiting at our motel that afternoon, dressed and ready to go, I staved off boredom by picking up the manual for a new “personal computer” program called VisiCalc, the “visible calculator.” It was still in its shrinkwrap after six months. Little did I know that this bland tech manual would change my life forever.

Stuck in an analog world

At the time I was a full-time high School English teacher and spent the rest of my time teaching graduate counseling courses at a small Connecticut college and working as a therapist. I was busy, but I also felt stuck.



I was 35 years old, my wife and I had two kids, and we had a nice house in a comfortable suburb. I even drove a turbocharged Mustang. But I still felt unfulfilled. I thought about changing careers but had no idea what else could I do. I already had two graduate degrees so going for a third didn’t seem like the answer, especially since I wasn’t drawn to any particular field.

I thought of computers as large locked, refrigerated rooms with raised flooring and huge electrical bills.

For fun, I signed up for an informal computer class, two afternoons a week for six weeks. Before I took the class, I thought of computers as large locked, refrigerated rooms with raised flooring and huge electrical bills. Engineers and scientists in lab coats operated them. They looked like they were from a closed society, and spoke their own language.

In the class we used much smaller Commodore PET computers with cassette tape recorders for storage. We learned a little bit about a computer language called BASIC,” Beginner’s All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code.” We couldn’t do much with it but it was fun.

I was intrigued enough with the class that I bought my first personal computer for use in my home, a Tandy Radio Shack TRS 80 Model III, in May 1982. I wasn’t sure what I would do with it except maybe learn how to use Scripsit, the word processing program that ran on that computer only. Because I had some extra cash, when the person who sold me the computer suggested I buy a copy of Visicalc, the visible calculator, I bought that, too, but wasn’t really very interested in formulas and calculators.

The wedding that changed me

When we headed out for our friends Jim and Jane’s wedding, I brought that still-wrapped Visicalc manual. People had lectured, demoed, and talked about Visicalc, which ran on the Apple II, the Radio Shack TRS 80s, and the still-new IBM PC, but I didn’t pay much attention. Since I’d paid $100 for the program, it seemed wasteful not to learn a little about it myself. I figured I’d just read the manual that afternoon until it either put me to sleep or began to make sense. At least I would learn something.

I don’t remember at what moment it happened, but after reading the manual for a while, I got it. I understood what people meant when they called Visicalc the personal computer “killer app” — the first time that term was ever used. It didn’t just turn on a light bulb in my head. Entire rows of floodlights suddenly filled the space between my ears.

I was so excited that my wife had to get serious with me to get into the car so we wouldn’t miss the wedding entirely.

What I “got”

After that day I often referred to spreadsheet programs, and Visicalc in particular, as an information form of Archimedes lever. Most of my friends and some of my family were convinced I was nuts, but I started hanging out with others who were similarly smitten. We were knocked out by the potential of personal computers to change every aspect of our lives.

I had always loved weighted priority decision-making, where you’d set up rows of alternative choices, columns of decision factors, and then rate each choice on a scale of 1 to 10 to get a score. When that manual helped me figure out that spreadsheets could not only make it easy to set up those decision matrices, but also a snap to add, delete, and modify choices and factors … I was knocked out. When it taught me about using variables with named cells instead of manually entered values … woah. I cannot describe how excited I was.

By the time the wedding and reception were over that frosty November night, I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with personal computers, but I knew I had finally found my life’s direction.

The new Bruce Brown

Within six months I left teaching. Eighteen months later I left our counseling practice — which still exists. After two years I stopped teaching counseling courses and was teaching graduate courses in business applications of personal computing. I co-founded a personal computer consulting firm, which friends said would never make last — it, too still exists, though I left in 1988.

For more than 20 years I wrote for major personal computer publications and now I write for Digital Trends. And it all happened because I met Visicalc on a cold winter’s afternoon in a motel room.