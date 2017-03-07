Philips’ 40-inch curved UHD monitor is for those who need room to roam

Why it matters to you If you need to fit a large monitor into a small space, then Philips' new 40-inch curved monitor may be the one for you.

Sometimes you need a bigger monitor. The typical 24-inch display just won’t cut it — you need space and lots of it for massive spreadsheets, 3D graphics, and control room displays. If that describes you, then you will be excited about Philips’ latest monitor announcement.

The Philips Brilliance Curved BDM4037UW is a 40-inch curved monitor with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution that the company is aiming at professionals who need strong color gamut support and an expansive workspace. The BDM4037UW also utilizes ultra-narrow bezels to fit that large panel into smaller work areas, with its 3000R curvature and 178/178 degree viewing angles contributing to an immersive experience.

The BDM4037UW uses vertical alignment LCD technology in a 16:9 aspect ratio, with more than a billion colors and 85 percent coverage of the NTSC color gamut provided by the hardware-based Ultra Wide-Color feature. The monitor enjoys a high contrast ratio of 20 million:1, and uses Philips’ SmartContrast technology to ensure the right level for a given task. The display includes Philips’ Flicker-free technology to reduce eye fatigue, further enhanced by the 4ms response rate that should limit ghosting in most non-gaming uses.

Philips Multiview means that the monitor can support up to four inputs at once and the high resolution means that each input runs at Full HD. Picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture are the two modes supported by Multiview, enabling flexibility for applications like control rooms where multiple information sources need to be displayed.

Philips incorporated a number of connectivity options in the BDM4037UW. Available input options include VGA, two DisplayPorts, HDMI 1.4, and HDMI 2.0. The monitor also includes four USB 3.0 ports, with one supporting fast charging for smartphones and other devices.

The Philips Brilliance Curved BDM4037UW is available at Amazon. Retail pricing is set at $1,000 and the monitor is being marketed in North America by Envision Peripherals, Inc.

