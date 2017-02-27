Porsche Design’s sleek 2-in-1 Windows 10 PC boasts detachable keyboard

Why it matters to you Porsche Design will provide a 2-in-1 PC with a detachable keyboard so customers have the benefits of a tablet and a convertible notebook.

During the Mobile World Congress 2017 show in Barcelona, Spain, Porsche Design Computing revealed the Book One 2-in-1 device sporting Windows 10 Pro. What is notable about this device is that it not only includes a detachable keyboard, but the peripheral features a patented hinge that provides 360 degrees of rotation so that the screen can be adjusted to theater mode, tent mode, tablet mode, and so on.

“In keeping with the traditional design philosophy of Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the well-crafted hinge and its stainless steel cog wheels are inspired by the transmission of a sports car,” the company said on Monday.

The Book One is sleek and elegant sporting a “Pure Silver” milled aluminum housing covered by a matte anodized surface finish. The Porsche Design branding resides at the top of the tablet and along the bottom edge of the screen. Based on the information provided by the specs, the keyboard needs to be connected for the tablet battery to charge.

Here are the hardware specs:

Model number: PD132512 Operating system: Windows 10 Pro Screen size: 13.3 inches with 10-point Touch Screen resolution: 3,200 x 1,800 (276 PPI) Display type: IPS Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 (integrated) System memory: 16GB LPDDR3 @ 1,866MHz Storage: 512GB Intel PCIe SSD Audio: 2x two-watt speakers

2x microphones (for Cortana) Cameras: 1x 5MP camera (front)

1x Infrared (support Windows Hello) Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports (tablet): 1x headphone jack

1x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C Ports (keyboard): 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x Micro SD card reader Battery: 25 Watt-hour (tablet)

45 Watt-hour (keyboard) Size (tablet only): 12.25 x 8.24 x 0.30 inches Size (with keyboard): 12.25 x 8.91 x 0.62 inches Weight (tablet only): 1.67 pounds Weight (with keyboard): 3.48 pounds Color: Pure silver

The 2-in-1 Book One device comes packed with a digital pen created by Porsche Design and manufactured by Wacom. Optimized for Windows Ink and housed in anodized aluminum, the peripheral provides a function key, a delete key, and a pressure sensitivity of 2,048 points. It can be stored away in the magnetic holder built into the right side of the tablet.

As for the detachable keyboard, it includes a secondary built-in battery that, when combined with the tablet’s battery, provides up to 14 hours of standard use on a single charge. The peripheral consists of full-sized keys with a dimmable backlight, a Microsoft-certified precision touchpad supporting multiple gestures, and a USB Type-C power port that charges the battery in under two hours. The built-in “VarioGear” hinge appears to “plug” into the tablet so that the keyboard can create a laptop form factor with a 360-degree screen rotation while still being able to separate from the tablet unit.

Based out of Ludwigsburg, Germany, Porsche Design is widely known as a premium brand that brings the principles and “spirit” of Porsche to lifestyle products. These include sunglasses, watches, jackets, and even external hard drives designed for LaCie and Seagate.

The Porsche Design Book One will be available in April for $2,495.