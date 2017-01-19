Cybercrime and ransomware worries abound, but most people don’t do much about it

Why it matters to you If you're concerned about cybercrime or ransomware, a few simple precautions can set your mind at ease.

Many people are sitting ducks for ransomware. Two security firms recently published the results of surveys that showed people may worry about cybercrime, but they don’t do much to protect themselves, which leaves them vulnerable. A study by U.K.-based Sophos, and another survey by Radware asked different questions about cybercrime and ransomware, but in each case found that, unlike businesses, individuals are all over the place when it comes to actually preparing for and preventing cyberattacks, and even what they’d do if their data was held hostage by ransomware.

Cybercrime concern

In the Sophos survey, the company found people in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are more concerned about cybercrime than more personal physical attacks. Regarding computer security issues, 63 percent worried about losing money, 61 percent about having their computers hijacked, and 58 percent feared losing control of their computers. In contrast, 46 were concerned with physical assault or stolen cars, 52 percent about home robberies, and 56 percent about terrorism.

More: Locky and Cerber have become the dominant ransomware families

For all their concern, however, the people surveyed were largely unaware of the severity of cybercrime risks. About half weren’t aware of email phishing — a primary gateway cyberattack — or if they knew about it didn’t think it was much of a threat. More than 30 percent either considered ransomware a low threat or said it was one they knew nothing about, even though ransomware is the greatest current problem.

“People understand how to protect their home or car — they feel they’ve got the physical world covered. Whereas cybercriminals are invisible and the virtual crime world is unpredictable and complicated, especially when it comes to cyber threats like phishing and ransomware,” said John Shaw, Sophos vice president, Enduser Security Group.

Who’s responsible for home network protection?

Radware took a different approach and hired Harris Polls to ask people who they thought should be responsible for protecting against Internet of Things botnet attacks and what they’d do if their personal data was held hostage for payment by a ransomware attack.

When Radware asked about botnets, they stated that hackers can hijack digital devices in respondents’ homes to launch attacks over the internet. Radware then asked who the survey respondents thought should be held responsible to prevent such attacks from happening (it was OK to give multiple answers). Of those who responded to the question, 69 percent thought the device manufacturers are responsible, 55 percent put the onus on internet and cell phone service providers, and 43 percent thought individuals themselves are responsible for keeping home networks and devices secure.

Would you pay a ransom for your personal files?

An interesting split occurred when Radware asked how much, if anything, respondents would pay to unlock their personal files if their data was held hostage by ransomware. While two-thirds of respondents said they wouldn’t pay anything, the responses broke out clearly by age groups. Younger people were more willing to pay and would pay more than older people.

In the 18-34 age group 37 percent said they’d pay, 34 percent of the 35- to 44-year-olds, 15 percent of the 45- to 54-year-olds, 14 percent of the 55- to 64-year-olds, and only 9 percent of the 65 years or older respondents would pay anything. Of those who said they would pay a ransom, the same inverse correlation appeared. Of those who would pay $200 or more to regain their data, that willingness ranged from a high of 21 percent of the 18- to 34-year-olds to a low of 3 percent of the 65 and older group.

What you can do

If you’re concerned about the growing threats of botnets, malware, and ransomware and you’re willing to take steps to protect yourself, you don’t have to keep bitcoin on hand to pay ransom for your computer and get your information back.

First, be sure to back up your data, locally and in the cloud. Back it up often, like clockwork. Only you can decide how often is often enough to back up your data — weekly or monthly backups are probably sufficient for most people.

Second, be sure you have, use, and update strong computer antivirus and security programs and be sure to use them with all computers that access your home network. Speaking of home networks, especially if you have smart home components, take the steps to find out how to protect your home computer network and any smart home connected devices in your home. Many malware and botnet attacks in 2016 got in through vulnerable smart home devices.

More: New guidelines to protect smart home devices from botnets and privacy invasion

The last step is to be diligent about not being snagged by phishing campaigns. Inform or train other people with computer access in your home not to automatically click on any unexpected video, image, music, or document files sent via email or on social media, even if you know the people who sent them. Social media identity theft is way up, often specifically for the purpose of baiting the friends of the people whose IDs were stolen with phishing campaigns.

Precaution may not be fun, but it works.