Razer takes PC gaming beyond the screen with two new concepts

PC gaming manufacturer Razer was busy in 2016, updating its gaming laptops, releasing new Ultrabooks, and revising its keyboard designs, so it makes sense that CES 2017 would be more about fun projects and concepts products. The two concepts, Project Valerie and Project Ariana, spread out beyond the screen — or screens — and into weird new places most manufacturers might not think to go.

Project Valerie

Each of the laptop’s three panels are 17.3-inch 4K IGZO screens, and are all equipped with Nvidia’s G-Sync for smooth framerate. The result is a full 180 degrees of Nvidia Surround gaming, an impressive feat for a desktop machine, let alone a mobile gaming rig. Even better, the screens automatically slide out from the system as it opens, assauging any fears of an awkward setup anytime you sit down.

Three 4K screens requires a lot of power, so Razer has reached for Nvidia’s GTX 1080, currently the second most powerful consumer graphics card, falling behind only the insanely expensive Titan XP. Despite the ridiculous setup, the system is only 1.5 inches thick, and weighs less than twelve pounds.

With that extra space, Razer has decided to include a full mechanical keyboard in Project Valerie, a move that will certainly appeal to the high-end gaming market that the system is intended for.

“Multi-monitor desktop set-ups are becoming more neccessary for professionals, creators, and gamers,” shared Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan. “For the first time, we’ve engineered a solution that users can take with them. Project Valeri promises all of the functionality of three screens and none of the hassle.”

We’ll be spending some time with Razer’s Project Valerie at CES, and will make sure to update you on whether this over-the-top gamble pays off. Meanwhile, Project Ariana is really stretching beyond the screen, to bring Chroma to life in the world around you.