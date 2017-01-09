Two Razer prototypes were stolen from the company’s CES booth

CES 2017 has now come to a close, prompting attendees and exhibitors to begin their mass exodus from Las Vegas. However, it turns out that one company showing off its wares at the conference will not be able to take a pair of prototypes home, as the firm suffered the misfortune of having them stolen from the firm’s booth.

Min-Liang Tan, CEO of gaming hardware specialist Razer, took to Facebook earlier today to report the theft. The company has apparently filed reports with authorities, and is now working with CES management and law enforcement in an attempt to retrieve its stolen prototypes.

“At Razer, we play hard and we play fair,” Tan wrote, publishing the post via his personal Facebook account. “Our teams worked months on end to conceptualize and develop these units and we pride ourselves in pushing the envelope to deliver the latest and greatest.”

He goes on to state that Razer isn’t ruling out industrial espionage as a motive, and reiterates that the company intends to pursue penalties when the culprit is identified. Anyone who attended CES and noticed anything suspicious is encouraged to contact Razer’s legal team.

The company hasn’t yet gone public with details of what hardware was stolen, according to a report from CNET. Among the new concepts Razer brought to the show were a laptop with three screens and an ambient light projector that links up to the Chroma ecosystem — however, there’s no confirmation that either of these devices was among the items stolen.

It remains to be seen whether this story is a case of industrial espionage, or something altogether less malicious like simple opportunism from an attendee. Razer certainly seems serious about following up on the theft, though, so hopefully we’ll hear the full story once the situation has been rectified.