Why it matters to you We've been stuck on 4G LTE for what feels like an eternity, and now, 5G could be coming to London thanks to Samsung and Arqiva tests

The future is coming fast for the U.K. According to the latest reports, Samsung and telecommunications firm Arqiva will be debuting 5G mobile internet to the U.K. in the second half of this year. A partnership between these two companies will bring 5G trials to central London in hopes of determining whether this technology could replace fiber optic broadband beginning in 2020.

The hope, IBTimes reports, is to determine the feasibility of a future “where residential and commercial properties connect to a super-fast internet connection wirelessly over 5G, as smartphones do with 4G today.” Today, most of these connections are made through a fixed fiber optic cable. Not only is this a slower option, but it also requires significant time and resources to install new cables as businesses and populations grow. But with 5G, homes and businesses could simply buy a router and get online.

More: Trends with Benefits: 5G may allow you to cord cut everything & home exoskeletons are becoming a reality