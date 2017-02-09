Full specs for Samsung’s Galaxy TabPro S successor leaked via FCC filings

Why it matters to you Samsung is making a play for the Windows PC market with its TabPro line, and these leaked specs reveal how the TabPro S2 will make up for the deficiencies of its predecessor.

It has long been rumored that Samsung will unveil the follow-up to its Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1 at the 2017 edition of the Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled to get underway in Barcelona, Spain, at the end of February. Now, it seems that a full set of specs for the device has been leaked ahead of its official reveal, by way of documents submitted to the FCC.

As anticipated, the TabPro S2 is set to retain its predecessor’s 12-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 resolution Super AMOLED display, which was praised for its high contrast ratio and wide color gamut in the our review of the TabPro S.

Under the hood, the hybrid will boast a seventh-generation Intel Core i5-7200u processor based on the company’s Kaby Lake architecture, which is clocked at 3.1GHz, according to a report from MS Power User. The system will utilize an integrated Intel HD Graphics 620 card as its GPU.

The TabPro S2 is set to feature 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. Users are able to expand the amount of storage they have available to them via the device’s SD card slot.

The hybrid will also come fitted with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera that’s capable of recording 4K video, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of connectivity, it’s outfitted with two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, Bluetooth 4.1 capabilities, LTE support, dual-band 2.4 and 5GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi support, and a SIM slot. It also packs a large 5,070mAh battery with a 25W turbo charger, and supports Samsung’s S-Pen and keyboard cover.

It’s good to see that Samsung has amended some of the weaknesses of the original TabPro S, like its lone USB Type-C port. However, there are still questions to be asked as to whether these improvements can allow the system to compete with Microsoft’s Surface line, the undisputed ruler of the hybrid market. In any case, we’ll need to know more about Samsung’s pricing for the TabPro S2 before we know how it stacks up to the Surface Pro 4.