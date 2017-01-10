Samsung had an all-in-one PC at CES 2017 that you may or may not be able to buy

CES 2017 was full of fascinating new consumer technology products, from new gaming systems to drones to dishwashers. With more than 2.6 million square feet of floor space and thousands of exhibitors, there was something for everyone.

While most new products were heavily promoted, some were hidden in plain sight as manufacturers did not seem quite sure what to do with them. One example is a Samsung all-in-one (AIO) PC that was buried in the company’s booth and that didn’t get much attention at CES itself, Sammobile reports.

More: Dell couldn’t decide on features for the XPS 27, so it added everything

Samsung told Cnet during CES 2017 that the new machine — dubbed the ArtPC or simply the Samsung All-in-One, depending on who you talk to — is not currently slated for the market. However, that didn’t stop the company from posting two introduction videos to YouTube.

The Samsung AIO was shown off in two versions, with and without a touchscreen. The specifications are as follows:

24-inch Full HD display, with or without touchscreen

Intel Core i5-7400T CPU

Up to 16GB RAM

1TB 5400RPM hard disk drive

Soundbar with two 10-watt speakers

Wireless keyboard and mouse

While other details are sketchy, it looks like the Samsung AIO would offer a host of connectivity options, including multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI in and out, a Gigabit ethernet port, and an SD card slot. Windows 10 Hello appears to be supported for logging in via facial recognition. Samsung is including some special software with the machines, including its SideSync utility to make it easy to sync data with its smartphones and tablets.

Time will tell if Samsung decides to actually sell the PC. In the meantime, we’re left with watching the video and wondering if the Windows 10 AIO market will get yet another innovative new participant to go with Microsoft’s Surface Studio and Dell’s XPS 27.