Samsung is developing ultrawide, highly curved monitors

Why it matters to you If you never quite found a wide enough monitor for your needs, you'll be interested to learn that Samsung is considering designs which are wider and curvier than most.

Samsung is looking to offer an alternative to the more common 4K displays out there at the moment, with its roadmap suggesting that it’s building monitors that use a unique 32:9 aspect ratio. Purportedly they would offer a resolution of 3,840 x 1,080 pixels, in what Samsung describes as “Double Full-HD.”

Curved monitors are nothing new at this point and ultrawide displays aren’t that uncommon either. However, they more typically come with a 2,560 x 1,080 resolution and are geared more toward media viewing, while Samsung clearly thinks there’s something to the idea of an enormously wide, curved screen.

Said to be part of Samsung’s planned “Grand Circle,” format, with a 49-inch panel, the seriously ultrawide display doesn’t have a particularly great pixel density, so it may not be the crispest monitor out there if and when it sees a release. It would support 144Hz refresh rates though, as well as GSync and Freesync technologies for gamers.

More: The best computer monitor you can buy

Joining that monster display is another oddly formatted monitor, which measures up at 44 inches diagonally, with a 3,840 x 1,200 resolution. As TFTCentral (via Anandtech) highlights, this essentially makes it two 1,920 x 1,200 displays in a single monitor, which suggests who Samsung has in mind as potential customers.

It would come with the same 1,800R curvature of the other ultrawide display, but in 60Hz and 144Hz variants, offering a price drop for those who aren’t as concerned with high frame rates.

Neither of these monitors has been officially announced by Samsung and they don’t have names or part numbers, so there is no guarantee they will ever see the light of day. However, the fact that they feature in Samsung roadmaps would suggest that the South Korean manufacturer is at least considering these sorts of specifications for future displays. This would at the very least help Samsung offer some unique products to consumers in an increasingly competitive space.