Toshiba unveils a robust 2-in-1 PC aimed at professional users

Over the past few years, the success of Microsoft’s Surface line has demonstrated a growing demand for hybrid computers, particularly among the professional crowd. Now, Toshiba has announced a new 2-in-1 PC aimed squarely at that audience.

The Portégé X20W in a 2-in-1 convertible that combines the convenience of a tablet with the capabilities of a fully fledged laptop. Its 360-degree hinge can be used to configure the system into one of five distinct viewing modes; laptop, tablet, tabletop, presentation, and audience.

While many hybrid devices offer this kind of flexibility, the X20W has been designed to ensure that that users can quickly and efficiently switch from one mode to another. The device eases the transition by automatically tweaking system settings, and prevents any unintended input by locking the keyboard as and when it’s necessary to do so.

Whether the X20W is in tablet mode or not, its 12.5-inch, full HD display can be used to take advantage of Microsoft’s Windows Ink functionality. Toshiba recommends that the device is paired with its TruPen stylus, which uses Wacom’s Feel technology and 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity to replicate the feeling of writing with pen and paper.

Meanwhile, the system boasts a potent sound system that features Harman Kardon speakers and DTS Sound software, as well as enhanced security protection thanks to the Synaptics Natural ID fingerprint scanner built into its touchpad. The hybrid utilizes a seventh generation Intel Core processor, and solid state storage.

The X20W also features a range of connectivity options in the form of a USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, and a headphone/microphone combo port. The system is 15.4-millimeters thin, and weighs less than 2.5 pounds.

Toshiba plans to release the X20W in two color variants; slate gray and onyx blue. The gray model will be exclusive to Microsoft’s retail locations and its online store, while the blue option will be available directly from Toshiba later this month. No pricing information is available at this time.