Western Digital wades into the PCI Express hard drive arena, and Sandisk debuts a huge SD card

More and more people are creating more and more content, exponentially increasing the amount of storage space needed to keep everything safe and secure. Storage device manufacturers are doing their part, with larger, faster, and more reliable storage devices hitting the market, and solid state drives (SSDs) are finally approaching hard disk drives (HDDs) in price and reliability.

CES 2017 is bringing the usual new product announcements, and storage isn’t being left out. Western Digital has a few new products arriving this year, and they’re covering the bases from a new PCIe SSD drive for fast internal storage, to two new external options for those who need to take their storage on the go.

WD Black PCIe SSD

WD is introducing its first-ever branded client PCIe SSDs at CES 2017, adding to the company’s SSD line that already includes the recently introduced WD Blue and WD Green SATA SSDs. Along with WD’s HDDs, the new WD Black PCIe SSDs round out a full portfolio of PC and workstation storage options.

The WD Black PCIe SSD, which is based on PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe technology, is up to three times as fast in sequential reads as the company’s SATA-based SSDs. The new drives come in 256GB and 512GB capacities to serve as either fast boot drives in dual drive configurations, or as single drives for notebooks and other systems. The drives will offer 2,050 megabytes per second sequential read performance, and 800MB/s sequential write performance.

In terms of reliability, the WD Black PCIe SSD offers 1.75 million hours mean time between failure (MTTF), along with thermal and power management algorithms that exceed the NVMe specifications, to provide more consistent performance and power consumption. WD offers the usual Dashboard software with the WD Black PCIe SSD, to allow users to keep up with the drive’s performance, capacity, and firmware updates.

As Eyal Beck, senior director of SD’s client SSD Devices Business Unit, puts it, “We are in the midst of a once-in-a-generation interface change. The WD Black PCIe SSD ramps up performance while delivering worry-free reliability for our customers worldwide. We believe that this will accelerate the transition that is already occurring from SATA to PCIe. Western Digital is uniquely positioned to offer customers a complete storage portfolio—HDD or SSD, and SATA or PCIe form factors for every segment of the market.”

Pricing for the WD Black PCIe SSD will range from $109 for the 256GB version, to $200 for the 512GB version. Both will come with five-year limited warranties and will be available sometime during the first half of 2017.