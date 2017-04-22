Worried about your online privacy? Here are the best VPN services

Congress’ decision to repeal internet protections has many Americans worrying about their digital privacy. A Virtual Private Network — or VPN for short — allows you to safely send information when using public networks via a group of networked computers and faraway servers.

VPNs have seen hectic growth in the past years, as many competitors have entered the market, and VPN services have begun to converge with general privacy and unblocking services. That’s good news for you, because it means you get more features at lower prices. That being said, signing up for free VPN services — especially those dedicated to mobile apps — can be risky business. Know that all “free” services are making money off of you somehow, whether it be from advertisements or something less innocuous. In any case, let’s take a look at the best! Here are our favorite VPN services.

Norton Wi-Fi Privacy ($5 to $10 monthly or $50 to $100 annually)

Norton is a notable mainstay among antivirus software, but the California-based company does more than just protect your machine from potential malware — it also offers a robust “bank-level” security option for your mobile devices when using public networks. This includes ad tracking removal, tech support, international support, and a money-back guarantee. Note that downloads are free, but you’ll have to pay for the service itself.

The Wi-Fi Privacy service is available for most Windows and Mac computers, as well as for mobile Android and iOS devices. If you want to subscribe, pricing is based upon the number of devices you need protected; one device will run you $5 monthly or $50 annually, while ten devices costs twice that. Alternatively, you can bundle the service with Norton Security, which protects your computers and devices from viruses and safeguards your online transactions. Depending upon the package, the bundle costs between $70 and $100 per year.

Private Internet Access ($7 a month, or $40 annually)

If the happy family on the homepage isn’t enough to convince you, maybe the fact that it’s one of the most reliable VPN services on the market is. It does everything you could want from a good VPN. hides your IP address, protects your information, and scrambles your browsing activity using a variety of encryption methods.

Moreover, you don’t have to download anything given the software will automatically start when you register — meaning you can quickly set up protection without taking up space on your hard drive — and the service is available on nearly every mobile device and desktop platform at your disposal.

The program creates a tunnel that filters your information and browsing history through an encrypted space, thus scrambling everything and making you anonymous. The service is also incredibly quick, regardless if you’re connecting to a server overseas or within your region, and the customer support and technical assistance is nigh unparalleled in the field.

TorGuard ($10 a month)

With a name like TorGuard, the software better offer strong protection — or at least some sort generic floor cleaning. The software’s hallmarks lie in its ability to connect to a melange of services for different activities, with four different packages available based on various needs. The VPN service will run you $10 each month, but there’s a cheaper proxy service if you don’t need VPN-level privacy.

Like most VPN services, the program will prevent websites from viewing your personal IP address, thus preventing others from identifying you or your geographic location. From offshore email to unlimited server switching between 1,600 servers across the globe, TorGuard offers some pretty impressive scaling. Skilled geeks and professionals alike should take a look at the service, along with the discount bundles that come packaged with hardware.

VyprVPN ($7 to $9 a month, or $60 to $80 annually)

VyprVPN offers a full-service solution that’s divided into Pro and Premier packages. The company’s Chameleon technology utilizes an unmodified, open VPN protocol to scramble your metadata, preventing VPN blocking and unwanted throttling known to slow your streaming speeds when using popular services like Netflix.

Developer Golden Frog even owns and manages the VPN servers, instead of having another third-party company host its severs, ensuring reliable speeds and quick maintenance should a server go down.

You can have up to five simultaneous connections with VyprVPN, so it’s suitable for both families and small businesses. There are no price hikes based on data usage, and nearly every platform is supported, including routers, Blackberry devices, TVs, and Linux hardware. The service has been expanded in recent years, and now boasts more than 700 servers across 70 locations in six continents. There’s even a 3-day free trial so you can decide if Vypr works for you.

NordVPN ($6 to $8 a month)

With double, 2048-bit SSL encryption, it’s easy to see that NordVPN values your privacy. But the company has also worked hard to build up its server network to include 561 server locations in 49 countries around the world. The service also comes with a variety of security tools for encrypted chat and proxy extensions, and you can use up to six devices simultaneously, which is higher than many companies are willing to go.

The theme running throughout this service is personal security. From protected DNS queries to automatic kill switches, NordVPN wants you to know that your information won’t fall into the wrong hands. It makes sense, then, that the company also accepts Bitcoin for payments. However, compatibility may be a bit of an issue — iOS and Android compatibility are in the works but not yet available.

ExpressVPN ($13 a month, or $100 annually)

ExpressVPN’s “Fastest VPN on Earth” claim may be a bit difficult to prove, but the service offers a compelling list of features nonetheless. It also constantly tries to make consistent improvements in speed and simultaneous streaming capabilities, and with support for all major platforms (Windows, Mac OS X, Android, etc.), you won’t need to worry about compatibility. ExpressVPN topped BestVPN.com’s most recent list, so its relatively high prices are justified.

With a presence in 145 locations across 94 countries, you also won’t need to worry about international travel. There aren’t thousands of servers, but the existing servers are all well placed throughout common travel destinations and urban centers. Any package will land you unlimited bandwidth and speed, a guaranteed 99.9-percent uptime, 24-hour customer service, and simultaneous connections for up to three devices. With so many guaranteed features, it’s no wonder this vendor is considered among the best.

SafetyIP ($10 a month, or $90 annually)

SafetyIP is one of the more expensive VPN services on the market, sure, but that doesn’t mean you should write it off. The service offers connections from a wide variety of protocols — SSH tunnels, PPTP, OpenVPN, etc. — along with servers in more than 40 countries. The current package also allows for up to three simultaneous connections and unlimited data transfer, and because the service uses obfuscated servers, they cannot be detected and blocked as a traditional VPN connection.

SafetyIP doesn’t seem to take any shortcuts when it comes to customer support, either. The service comes paired with 24/7 support, meaning you can get in touch with a knowledgeable staffer any time you need. Moreover, the software comes with a so-called “kill switch,” which automatically disconnects you from the internet if the VPN should ever disconnect. Additional facets, namely the mobile support and the software’s ability to bypass restrictions on video conferencing, just add to the list of hallmarks.

Windscribe (free, $9 a month, or $90 annually)

If you’re looking to ‘try before you buy’ — that is, sign up for a free VPN before committing money to it — Windscribe is one of the best options out there, offering 10GB/month bandwidth and access to eight servers for free. You’ll be limited to just one device unless you pony up some cash, but for most people that’ll be just fine. The paid “pro” subscription allows access to all 45 servers, and unlimited devices; as long as you’re not looking for blazing fast speeds, it’s a great choice for families to protect everyone’s privacy at once.

Windscribe offers a very thorough privacy policy, promising not to log connection data or IP addresses, and session data automatically expires after three minutes. The desktop app is simple to use and non-intrusive, while the browser extension acts as a sort of de facto ad blocker, which can improve browsing speeds. The mobile app is similarly easy to use, and looks great. Windscribe isn’t the VPN for techie-types; it simply isn’t fast enough. If you’re more concerned about safety and security, though — as well you should be — it’s an excellent option to consider.

