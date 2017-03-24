Upgrade Assistant for Windows 10 Creators Update spotted, confirming build number

Why it matters to you The existence of this Upgrade Assistant is yet more confirmation that the Creators Update is nearly ready.

Microsoft will release the Creators Update for Windows 10 in April, but not all users will receive the update at the same time. Like last year’s Anniversary Update, it’s set to be rolled out gradually — but users who are desperate to get their hands on the latest version of the operating system will be able to use the Upgrade Assistant tool to hurry the process.

A test version of the assistant tool for the Creators Update has already been spotted out in the wild, according to a report from MS Power User. It’s not yet functional, but its existence demonstrates just how close we are to the release of the Creators Update.

The new Upgrade Assistant is apparently very similar to the utility that was distributed to help users grab the Anniversary Update early last August. Upon opening the app, users are informed that they’re not running the current version of Windows 10, which is listed as build 15063.

More: Windows 10 Creators Update bringing real changes to updates and privacy

This seems to suggest that build 15063 is the final version of the Creators Update that will be rolled out to all Windows 10 users starting from launch day. Members of the Insider Program already received build 15063 last week, so it’s clear that the update’s official release is drawing near.

Microsoft has been hyping up the Creators Update for months, promoting features like the new Paint 3D app, and the update’s enhanced gaming functionality. However, the company has yet to announce a firm release date, even though all signs point toward it dropping next month.

Earlier in March, reports began to circulate that the Creators Update would be made available on April 11, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed by Microsoft. At this point, it seems like the company is going to leave users guessing until the last possible moment.