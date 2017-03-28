Install Creators Update early using an unreleased Upgrade Assistant tool, ISOs

Why it matters to you Windows 10 customers, especially PC gamers, eager to get their hands on Creators Update early have two options available.

Digital Trends can confirm that Windows 10 users eager to get their hands on Creators Update early can do so using either of two methods: A new unreleased version of the Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant tool or an ISO file for creating bootable media. Microsoft has yet to reveal the official release date of Creators Update but based on these two “unofficial official” methods, Microsoft is definitely on track for an April launch.

Here is how you can get Creators Update right now:

Upgrade Assistant: An unreleased version of Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant (1703) can be downloaded using this link. Note that at the time we published this article, the new Upgrade Assistant executable isn’t the same executable currently distributed on Microsoft’s Download Windows 10 page located here.

————— ISO File: Two ISO files appeared on Microsoft’s servers. These are actually Windows Insider preview builds that will be released as the final mainstream Creators Update build next month.

Windows10_InsiderPreview_Client_x64_en-us_15063.iso

Windows10_InsiderPreview_Client_x32_en-us_15063.iso

We used the Windows 10 Upgrade Assistant tool, which unlike the one offered through the Download Windows 10 page, acknowledged that an update was indeed available and went through the process of downloading and installing Creators Update on Windows 10 Pro. A quick check of the Settings app confirmed that we successfully installed Windows 10 Pro version 1703 (aka build 15063.0).

Of course, that is the easy way of getting Creators Update early. Using an ISO file means users can perform a clean install using a bootable USB-based storage device. To create the media, first download the ISO file to the computer, and then install a program called Rufus. Simply point the program to the location of the ISO file and it will create a bootable Windows 10 Creators Update drive to update or freshly install the operating system.

More: Windows 10 Creators Update bringing real changes to updates and privacy

Of course, given that Microsoft has yet to distribute Creators Update through the official mainstream channel, users are taking a slight risk in upgrading to Creators Update. Hardware manufacturers have yet to release compatible drivers, and OEMs are in the same boat with laptops and other “closed hardware environment” devices. However, for those who just can’t wait another few weeks, create a restore point before taking the Creators Update plunge.

Don’t know how to do that? The quick route is to type “restore” in Cortana’s search field and click on the “Create a restore point” option provided at the top of the list. This feature may not be made active until users click the “Configure” button and make sure “Turn off system protection” is enabled. After that, the “Create” button should be ready to use.

Microsoft is betting big with Creators Update. The huge deal is the addition of Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform enabling the native use of virtual reality/augmented reality headsets like Hololens. Microsoft is also addressing PC gamers with the new Gaming section in the Settings app. This area provides full control over the Game bar, Game DVR, and broadcasting features. There is also a new Game Mode for boosting the PC’s performance.