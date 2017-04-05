Microsoft details new privacy options, pledges data-collection transparency

Why it matters to you Microsoft is being proactive about user privacy, offering up tools and information as part of the Creators Update that could be a major benefit to all PC users.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to repeal privacy laws preventing ISPs from collecting and sharing user data without consent, Microsoft has detailed new privacy options coming to Windows 10. These enhancements are set to be introduced to the operating system via the Creators Update, which is scheduled to release on April 11.

First off, the update will introduce more information to help users educate themselves about their privacy. Privacy settings will accompanied by short descriptions of what various options mean, with a “Learn More” button linking to more detailed documentation.

The Microsoft privacy statement is also being updated, with more information on how the company collects data, and what it’s used for. There are also plans to release more information about the kind of data that’s collected for diagnostic purposes.

More: Here’s how you can start using the Windows 10 Creators Update today

There are also some changes being applied to the way that Microsoft collects data for diagnostics. Windows 10 users can choose between two levels of reporting; Basic, which only supplies the company with enough information to keep a user’s device secure and up to date, and Full, which shares information that could be used to improve Windows 10 for all users.

Apparently, Microsoft has made a major effort to ensure that the Basic level of diagnostic reporting only collects the bare minimum of data. As a result, the volume of data collected at the Basic level has been reduced by about a half, according to a post on the Windows blog.

Users who are already working with Windows 10 will receive a prompt to adjust their privacy settings when they schedule a time to install the Creators Update. Going forward, users setting up a new device or performing a clean install of Windows 10 will have access to these settings during the welcome process.