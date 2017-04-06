The 8 most common problems with Windows 10 Creators Update, and how to fix them

The Windows 10 Creators Update is finally here, if you’re brave enough to try grabbing the Windows Insider Preview that is. As a major update to Windows, the Creators Update offers a host of new features designed to maximize your creativity and help you get the most out of your operating system. Alongside marquee features like Paint 3D and Game Mode, the Creators Update introduces dozens of smaller ease-of-use improvements, and tons of minor changes throughout Windows 10.

Like every major OS update, however, the Creators Update is not without its problems. Users have flocked to the Windows support forums and Windows Insider subreddits to express their frustrations and describe in detail how this latest OS update is misbehaving. So, we’ve put together a list of the eight most common Windows 10 Creators Update problems, and how you can fix them.

The update gets stuck

Sometimes the hardest part of getting a new Windows update to work is getting the update itself. If you’ve found that your system keeps trying to download and install the Creators Update but fails partway through or just doesn’t apply the update no matter how many times you hit “Restart and update,” you might need to fire up your command prompt.

Windows Update doesn’t always do its job well, so if you’re experiencing problems installing the Creators Update first you should try clearing out the existing Update files. You can do that by opening up your command prompt, just type “CMD” into your Windows Search and it should pop up — make sure you right click it and hit “Run as administrator” or these fixes might not work.

First up, when the command prompt opens, type “net stop wuauserv” and hit enter. This will temporarily disable your Windows Update. Next, navigate to C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution and delete the contents of this folder but not the folder itself. These are the files Windows Update is trying to use to update your Windows install.

Finally, go back to your command prompt and type “net start wuauserv” and hit enter. This will restart the Windows Update service. Now, fire up Windows Update, and re-download the Creators Update. It should work now.