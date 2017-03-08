Microsoft starts rolling out a new Movies & TV app to Windows Insiders

Why it matters to you Microsoft is attempting to turn its Movies & TV app into a better video library in an effort to tempt users into purchasing content from the Windows Store.

Microsoft has started rolling out an update to its Movies & TV app for Windows 10, which is also known as Films & TV in some regions. Members of the Windows Insider program that have opted into the Fast Ring should see these changes take effect imminently.

The app’s user interface is subject to the biggest changes made as part of this overhaul. Its familiar vertical menu has been abandoned in favor of a horizontal, tabbed interface that is more in line with Microsoft’s Photos and People apps, according to a report from MS Power User.

The new version of Movies & TV also introduces an Explore section, where users can browse movies and television series that are available for purchase and watch trailers for upcoming releases. This is a way for Microsoft to sell more digital content but it will be useful for anyone who uses the Microsoft Store to keep their video library well stocked.

The update also gives users a more convenient way of looking at all the video content that they currently have access to. The new combined library view brings together all purchased movies and television shows, rather than separating them off into two distinct categories.

This new version of the Movies & TV app is still being rolled out to Insiders, so a full changelog isn’t currently available. There is currently no indication of how long it will take for all Windows 10 users to receive the update.

However, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the new Movies & TV app make its official debut as part of the Windows 10 Creators Update. That is set to drop in April and Microsoft will no doubt be looking to include as many new and updated features as possible to encourage users to upgrade.