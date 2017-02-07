Channel your inner Magneto with these 7 captivating ferrofluid gadgets

Ferrofluid is mesmerizing to behold. It has the fluid properties of a liquid and also the magnetic properties of a solid state of matter. The term itself is a portmanteau of “ferromagnetic” and “fluid.” This is because ferrofluid is made up of microscopic magnetic solids suspended in a liquid form.

Ferrofluids were originally created by NASA to better control liquids (namely rocket fuel) in zero gravity. Combined with rocket fuel, ferrofluids can be easily controlled and directed towards a pump via a magnetic field. Of course, most of us non-spacefaring humans won’t be using the stuff to power a rocket anytime soon, but luckily we can still enjoy the material’s incredible properties via a multitude of spellbinding ferrofluid gadgets.

So without further ado, here are seven of the coolest ferrofluid gizmos that money can buy.