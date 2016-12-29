Here are the coolest, craziest and most creative Kickstarter campaigns of 2016

When you look back on 2016 in the years to come, what will be the overriding memory you have? Great Kickstarter projects, of course.

From unimaginably popular “Fidget Cubes” to some impressive gadgetry and a tremendous survival horror board game, a rundown of the year’s hottest crowdfunding campaigns is sure to bring a smile to your face.

And, if you weren’t a part of them, some plans for the best way to spend any money you receive for Christmas!