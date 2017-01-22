Here’s 8 of the juiciest portable solar chargers that money can buy

Dead phones and tablets are no fun, and it’s even worse when you don’t have a power outlet nearby to juice back up right away. But all of us have a great natural source of power that is always on, and that’s the sun (well, during the daytime at least). So why not harness the power of solar energy to keep your devices running even when you’re in the middle of nowhere?

We’ve scoured the web for some of the best performing and best value solar chargers out there. You’ll be surprised: most of these can charge several of your devices with a single charge, and have gotten much better in how well their solar charging functionality works — as long as there’s clear skies, of course.

Solartab ($99)

Capacity — 13,000mAh

Outputs — 2 USB ports (2.1A)

Weight — 2.65 pounds (1.2kg)

Solar Panel — 5.5W

Solartab really impressed us with its 13,000mAh capacity and the ability to charge an iPhone completely in as little as 90 minutes. The design of it reminds us a lot of the first-generation iPad, although at 2.65 pounds, it will feel much heavier. The charger comes with a tiltable stand so you can always position the solar panel with the best angle to the sun, and a battery level indicator is available on the side. If you want, you can also charge the Solartab through the included micro USB cable, so you don’t always need to depend on solar power to keep the device fully charged.

