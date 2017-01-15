Got 50 bucks burning a hole in your pocket? Here’s the best tech to spend it on

The world of consumer electronics is enticing, but it isn’t cheap. Apple’s latest iPad Airs cost $400 apiece, while the baseline price for a quality 4K television will still set you back a cool $1,000 or more. Thankfully, there’s a smattering of quality tech accessories and standalone products for budget shoppers with $50 to kill.

Each is designed for a different purpose, whether it be streaming your favorite content from Netflix or tracking your fitness goals on your daily commute, except without the hefty price tag often associated with more capable offerings. The products below certainly can’t do it all, but considering they cost less than what you might pay in monthly utilities or a nice dinner in the city, they don’t have to.

Pronto Peel Universal Remote ($37) Tired of having a zillion different remotes for all the electronics in your house? Ditch them all and start using Peel. It’s basically a little tower that you can connect to any IR, RF, or IP-controlled device, allowing you to control your speakers, TV, and a slew of other connected devices. Once set up, you can sync the device with your smartphone and control absolutely everything from directly within the accompanying app. It’s ridiculously convenient if you’ve got a lot of remote-controlled gear in your abode, and a recent price cut makes the device all the more attractive. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Best Buy Newegg

Misfit Flash ($19) You don’t have to spend a fortune for a decent fitness tracker. The sporty Misfit Flash is a waterproof device that syncs with your smartphone and measures your daily activity and sleep patterns via a three-axis accelerometer, letting you monitor the amount of calories you burn, steps you take, and distance you travel each day. A ring of 12 LED lights also indicates your progress toward your daily goal — when you’re not checking the time or replacing the six-month battery, that is. Read more here. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Walmart

TP-Link LB100 Smart Light Bulb ($25) Connected light bulbs are one of those things that you probably don’t need, but once you get a few, you can’t imagine how you lived without them. And you can’t go wrong with the TP-Link LB100. Most people seem to view connected bulbs as a luxury item designed for rich people too lazy to flip a light switch, but they’re much more than that. If used correctly, a set of smart bulbs can function as an intuitive notification system, one that allows you to set visual reminders and even alarm clocks. It all depends on what apps you use and how creative you get. Buy one now from: Amazon

Dremel 200 Rotary Tool ($30) If there’s one power tool every person should own, it’s a Dremel. It’s basically the Swiss Army Knife of the power tool world. With the right attachments, these machines can do practically anything — cutting, sanding, polishing, carving, and everything in between. This set comes with a small assortment of attachments to get you started, and if that’s not enough, the tool is compatible with a gazillion more attachments that Dremel makes. Be careful though. Power tools are a slippery slope, and Dremel is a gateway drug. If you’re not careful, you could wake up a year from now with a table saw and a laser cutter in your garage, wondering where your life went. Buy one now from: Amazon Home Depot Sears Walmart