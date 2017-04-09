Your shoelaces will thank you — Chainless is a new kind of bike sans chains

Why it matters to you Chains on bikes can be frustrating -- they rust, they break, and more. But the Chainless wants to do away with the headache once and for all.

Take a closer look at this bike. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. This is indeed a chainless bicycle known as Chainless, powered instead by tungsten gears and RTS technology. And without chains, that means no worries about rusting parts, caught shoelaces, or snapping hardware — really, your bike riding experience may never be the same.

“I was sick of bicycle chain maintenance and wanted to develop a chainless bicycle,” Chainless creator Sean Chan said. “After several years of prototypes and engineering help from my father the Chainless was born and ready to be shown to the world.” Chan is preparing to launch the Chainless via a Kickstarter campaign in the next few days, in which he hopes to raise $75,000.

In designing the bike, Chan noted that he wanted to satisfy four key metrics — comfort, versatility, portability, and of course, chainless-ness. The bicycle is fully adjustable, making rider optimization a breeze, and the lightweight and compact design of the Chainless means that city riders can easily carry the bike up and down stairs or store it in a closet. And finally, without the presence of chains, Chan says, there’s no need to worry about links breaking or loosening — bike maintenance is almost too easy.

So how exactly does the chainless technology work? As Chan explains, the Chainless replaces the traditional bike mechanism with a series of tungsten gears, which won’t rust and never have to be oiled. But just because there are no chains doesn’t mean this bike can’t compete with the best of them — the wheels of Chainless are constructed from a high density magnesium alloy, and come in three sizes: 20-inch, 24-inch, and 26-inch.

And thanks to both front and rear disc brakes, the Chainless claims to be able to stop on a dime. Finally, with the Chainless’ Lock-N-Go mechanism, you can fold your bike in half for storage in just 15 seconds, so you can take it anywhere you need to go.

Once launched on Kickstarter, you’ll be able to pre-order a Chainless for the early bird price of $799, with an estimated delivery date of November.