DJI could be about to unveil its smallest drone yet

Why it matters to you DJI has scored multiple hits with its drone offerings to date so we can't wait to see what it unveils at next month's New York City event.

Drone giant DJI sure has been busy lately.

In the last few weeks alone it’s launched the Phantom 4 Advanced, unveiled the full specs of its first-person-view drone goggles, and teamed up with Hasselblad to build what it describes as “the world’s first 100-megapixel integrated aerial photography platform.”

And now it’s prepping for a special event in New York City on May 24.

An invitation sent out to media outlets on Wednesday gives little away. “Seize the moment,” it says in large, bold letters beneath some colorful light trails. Smaller text at the bottom has DJI teasing a “big announcement,” with the word “big” in all caps.

With the emphasis on size, you might be tempted to believe DJI is preparing to unveil a drone of humongous proportions, a massive beast the size of a helicopter with propellors to match, or thereabouts. But going by recent internet chatter prompted by apparently leaked images glimpsed on several Chinese DJI-focused forums, the company’s big announcement is more likely to be about a very small drone.

The Shenzhen-based drone maker recently scored a hit with its diminutive Mavic machine that wowed reviewers as much for its compact size as its myriad of features, though the rumored incoming quadcopter would be even smaller.

It’s rumored that the new drone will be called “Spark” and come without a controller. With its asking price expected to be lower than that of the Mavic, it could go up against the likes of the Yuneec Breeze or the Parrot Bebop 2.

While there are plenty of particularly small toy drones on the market, DJI could unveil something more powerful with a decent camera and impressive specs. There certainly appears to be an interest among consumers for such a machine, evidenced by, for example, the solid backing given to the tiny Kudrone during its recent Indiegogo campaign. However, the Kudrone is more of a selfie drone, though it’s possible the Spark, if it exists, could target the same market.

At this stage, it’s fair to say that there’s no concrete evidence that DJI is about to launch its own little flying machine, but check back on May 24 and we’ll let you know the true size of its “big” announcement.