Satisfy your need for speed with the Draco drone, capable of going well over 75 mph

Your need for speed is about to be satisfied.

The Draco drone from Uvify will go 100 miles per hour, and yes, you can actually buy it. So when Uvify says that it’s looking to transform the way humans fly, this is what it’s talking about — a supercharged drone that will zoom through the air at alarming speeds.

With an employee base comprised of actual rocket scientists, Uvify is at the forefront of modern drone technology, and has made good on its promise to deliver “lightweight, lightning-fast drones that are easy to use, modify, and repair.” The Draco weighs in at just over a pound when it’s empty, and measures just 8.4 by 6.5 inches. But its diminutive size allows it to hit pretty impressive speeds. Powered by a Uvify Direct-Drive 3-Phase Brushless DC Motor, the Draco’s power tops out at 580 watts, and boasts a 26,000 max RPM.

Capable of a 360-degree flip, the Draco will let the most experienced of drone pilots show off a bit with some tricks, even at high speeds. In fact, Uvify says that its new drone will allow you not only to race, but freestyle fly, stunt fly, carry out visual aerial exhibitions, as well as conduct extreme aerial photography. But don’t worry — if you crash the drone, its modular design means that you can replace broken parts easily without having to buy a whole new machine. That said, when you first receive Draco, you won’t have to put it together. It comes completely ready to fly, straight out of the box.

While the drone is designed to withstand even the most inclement of weather (which means you can take some pretty impressive photos of rainstorms with the 5.8Ghz video unit), it isn’t fully waterproof. That is to say, do not attempt to fly Draco underwater — it won’t work.

You can pre-order the Draco now for $499, and shipment is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.