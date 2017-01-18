GoTube promises to be the world’s most portable electric scooter

Why it matters to you This hyper-portable electric scooter will transport you across seven miles of urban terrain.

It may look like you’re on your way to yoga, but inside that bag is something far more mobile than a mat. Meet the GoTube, heralded as the world’s most portable electric scooter, which has already raised more than $120,000 via its Kickstarter campaign. Weighing in at just 12.8 pounds and capable of achieving speeds of up to 10 mph, this may just be the scooter you need to navigate the concrete jungle on the worst of traffic days.

Conceptualized first and foremost with convenience in mind, the GoTube is designed to be portable. Not only can you get going on this electric scooter, but you can take it on the go just about anywhere, too. By folding down the handlebars, dropping the front tube, and folding everything into the scooter’s base, you’ll be left with nothing more than a cylinder that you can easily strap onto your back. But don’t let its small size fool you — the on-board 36V battery takes just two hours to charge, and will take you over 7 miles when fully juiced. Sure, that doesn’t sound like much, but when you’re in a congested city, sometimes that’s all you need.

More: This $2,000 zero-emissions smart scooter can be driven without a license

Aside from its transportation capabilities, the GoTube also includes a USB output port for charging mobile devices, because why not.

While you certainly won’t be able to take this scooter on any long road trips, it’s a perfectly feasible solution for navigating those concrete jungles that a large number of us inhabit. After all, it seems like carrying your wheels on your back is far more efficient than trying to find parking for your car, or ensuring your bike doesn’t get stolen.

Currently, the GoTube is being offered at the early bird price of $299 to its Kickstarter backers, though for just $20 more, you could opt for the GoTube Pro (which has a slightly faster top speed). So if you’ve been looking for a way to (sorta) zoom around town, the GoTube just may be what you’ve been looking for.