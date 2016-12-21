Smart, VR-equipped exercise bike machine will even charge your phone for you

On the face of it, you wouldn’t expect the designer of the world’s so-called “most intelligent exercise bike machine” to not really like exercise bikes.

However, the more you think about it, the more it makes sense. Innovation is, after all, often the byproduct of dissatisfaction — and New York-based mechanical engineer Ramuel Maramara is hardly the first person to find exercise bikes kind of… well, dull.

“We wanted to design a machine that would give users every reason in the world to exercise,” he told Digital Trends. “I always hated exercising. I found it boring sitting on an exercise bike. This machine is supposed to eliminate all of those excuses.”

Currently raising funds on Kickstarter, Chess Trainer describes itself as an energy-harvesting, device-powering, tour-enabled, virtual reality-enhanced stationary exercise bike machine.

It’s essentially a stationary mount for your existing bicycle — in other words, bike not included — which comes with a plethora of smart features, including a headset that lets you plug your phone in, Google Cardboard-style, and then enjoy immersive virtual reality footage of scenic bike tours of cities like New York, London or Tokyo. No passport required.

“It’s full 360 video, where you can put on the goggles and get the experience of being in a new location,” Maramara said. “You can see what’s in front of you, what’s to the side of you, or what’s behind you. It’s also timed to your movement, so if you slow down on the bike the video will slow down, and when you speed up it will do the same. We want the experience to feel like you’re really there.”

In addition, Chess Trainer lets you charge your devices with the kinetic energy you generate as you cycle. This exercise energy gets stored in a removable, portable battery power pack called Spark, which users can then use to power their phones or tablet. Three different sizes of Spark are available, depending on your charging needs.

In all, it’s a nifty idea — and one which does indeed promise to make exercise a bit more entertaining.

You can pre-order a unit on Kickstarter, with the most comprehensive package (including all three power packs, VR headset and Chess Trainer) starting at $899. That is a fair chunk of money to ask for, but cheaper options are also available if you can’t stretch that far. Shipping is set to take place in August.