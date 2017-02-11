The biggest, baddest, most extravagant superyachts ever conceived

Are you thinking about buying a boat this year? This is the season, after all. But which type are you looking for, and how big? Are you in the market for a superyacht? If not, you can at least dream big and check out what some of them are like or, in the case of concept boats, hope to be like. If you decide to pass on a superyacht buy this year, don’t worry — you’ll be among the vast majority.

Spring is coming and boat shows abound as current and prospective boat owners and fans check out what’s new. Boat shows are famous for offering great deals. According to Statistica, even when the economy was struggling to tread water, total recreational boat sales in the U.S. never dipped below 500,000 new units. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that more than 50 percent of recreational boats are power boats, and counting all types of recreational boats, 48 percent were less than 16 feet long and 85 percent were less than 26 feet. Less than half of one percent of all recreational boats in the U.S. are 40-footers or longer.

But what about superyachts? Definitions differ on what makes a superyacht. Some say 24 meters (about 80 feet) is the minimum length, while others stand strong at 30 meters (about 100 feet). As we take a look at superyachts, we’ll start with the higher cut-off, as there’s no shortage of interesting and, in some cases, outrageous superyachts. The vessels below are placed in order by overall length according to their designers. Some are currently for sale, starting at about $30 million, and there’s one for rent (you may not believe the weekly rental rate). Some of the superyachts below have been produced, while others are recent concepts, still waiting for buyers with hefty checkbooks to commission the build.