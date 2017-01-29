Miami hopes to become the smartest city in the U.S. with a new CIVIQ partnership

Why it matters to you Technology is playing a greater and greater role in city infrastructure, with Miami becoming the first U.S. city to adopt a smart ecosystem model.

You may know Miami for its beaches, but the Florida city wants you to know it for its smarts. Earlier this week, the coastal metropolis announced a new partnership with CIVIQ Smartscapes to launch the first fully interconnected smart city ecosystem in the U.S.

And best of all, the landmark tech deal will come at no net cost to taxpayers, the mayor’s office says. CIVIQ, a company that specializes in smart communications infrastructure in public spaces, aims to deliver the best “Citizen Mobility Experience” to the people of Miami, engaging citizens and providing access to city services.

Over the course of the next three months, CIVIQ plans to install and maintain up to 300 interactive digital WayPoints. First launched in 2016, WayPoints are described as “smart city communications devices” that come with Wi-Fi, USB quick-charging ports, and more. And with Miami’s new fleet of these connectivity portals, residents will be able to access free public Wi-Fi as well as timely transportation schedules.

“These new devices and services are much more than a new way to access the internet,” said Alice N. Bravo, Miami-Dade Director of Transportation & Public Works. “Greater connectivity in the transit system means increased efficiency, less downtime, and overall better experiences for our passengers.”

Indeed, Wi-Fi will soon be made available for folks on county trains and buses, each of which will soon sport mobile Wi-Fi networks. This, the city hopes, will allow for a new level of among various Miami-Dade public services.

“Miami Dade is a great example of a municipality rethinking the real value of technology as an enabler to livable, sustainable communities,” said George Burciaga, the managing director of CIVIQ’s Global Government Development and Innovation division. “Today’s savvy leaders now have the opportunity to make decisions that create immediate benefits for the community. The result is more efficient government, a stronger community identity, and better connections for all who live, work, play, and visit the county.”