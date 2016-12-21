Studying how human cells eat nanowires could help merge electronics, biology

Merging electronics with biology may immediately summon cyborg images straight out of The Terminator, but there are other, more subtle impacts it could have on our lives before that. They include using mini robots to deliver tiny amounts of certain drugs to a particular part of the body, or recording the electrical communication between different structures inside a cell.

One means by which to achieve these things is using single nanowire-based devices, which are able to operate on a cellular level. In the past, silicon nanowire-based field effect transistors have been successfully inserted into single heart cells for examining the electrical potential of these cells.

To really advance work in this area, it’s crucial to understand what happens when a cell interacts with a piece of silicon nanowire, and what occurs when said nanowire is inside a cell.

This type of work being carried out by researchers at the University of Chicago, including materials scientist Dr. Bozhi Tian and students John Zimmerman and Ramya Parameswaran.

In a new paper, the scientists used an electron microscope and a specially developed optical imaging tool to observe the way that a cell “eats” silicon nanowires. This process echoes the way that immune cells swallow bacteria. It involves absorbing the nanowire and then depositing it outside the cell’s nucleus.

“In this Science Advances paper, we have shown for the first time the mechanism by which freestanding silicon nanowires are internalized by biological cells,” Tian told Digital Trends. “Specifically, we have identified phagocytosis, a process where our immune cells eat bacteria and other exogenous particles, as an effective biological pathway to integrate silicon-based nanoscale materials with mammalian cells intracellularly. Beyond this, we have found that silicon nanowires, upon internalization, can move along crowded cytoskeletal networks through sophisticated interactions with intracellular proteins. This work suggests that implementation of wireless semiconductor devices that operate intracellularly is possible, and it paves a new way toward highly localized electrical and optical therapies.”

This could open up exciting possibilities like being able to deliver tiny amounts of drugs to cells that are normally resistant to taking in pharmaceutical drugs. In the experiment, these endothelial cells took in 96 percent of the nanowires, suggesting that such mechanisms can be cleverly bypassed.

“Silicon nanowires present us with the exciting opportunity to begin merging electronics devices with biology at cellular-length scales,” Zimmerman, the lead author, told Digital Trends. “This means that we can start to think of using electronic devices in a similar way to how we currently use pharmaceuticals. Namely, we can imagine having cells internalize light-responsive nanowires, and then use these properties to influence cell behavior. This can have many potential applications similar to optogenetics, which people have used to help correct heart arrhythmias, for instance. However, for optogenetics, DNA modification in patients can be controversial and is a permanent process. Using nanowires can potentially circumvent these problems, by allowing transient treatments that have nonpermanent effects.”