Lego-compatible tape lets you stick your bricks anywhere you want

Nimuno Loops Toy Block Compatible Adhesive Tape is the hottest thing to hit IndieGoGo since the Pebble Watch. The tape is like nothing you’ve ever seen – it is designed with a series of bumps on the surface that are compatible with Lego, Mega Bloks, Kreo, and other toy brick building systems. The tape becomes a platform for your mad LEGO skills. Stick your bricks to your shoes, your bicycle or anywhere else your heart desires.

Cape Town Industrial engineers Anine Kirsten and Max Basler are the dynamic duo behind Team Nimuno and the Nimuno Loops adhesive tape. Working in their free time on their own computers, Kirsten and Basler brought the tape from concept to prototype in a workspace they carved out of Basler’s garage. Along the rocky road of research and design, the pair has been receiving guidance and advice from the talented folks at Chrome Cherry Design network. The engineers spent more than a year fleshing out the details for their innovative Lego tape.

Team Nimuno is turning towards crowdfunding to finish off the prototyping and begin production of their tape. The team set a goal of $8,000 for this final stage of development, but their campaign has blown this early goal out of the water, earning 10,101 percent of its original target. As of March 15, the Nimun0 loop has been backed by more than 22,000 supporters who collectively have donated over $800,000 to the project. And with a month left to go, the project has a good shot at crossing the $1 million mark.

Available in a variety of colors, the Nimuno Loops cost $11 for two rolls of the tape (2 meters), $22 for 4 rolls (4 meters) and $34 for six rolls (6 meters). You get your pick of four colors — red, blue, green, or grey. The tape is expected to ship in July 2017.