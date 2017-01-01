5 tech trends that will change the world in 2017

2016 was a year that many of us would rather forget. From the seemingly never-ending stream of bad news, an brutal election that seemed like it would never end, and the dozens of celebrities — including a few in the tech world — that passed on, it was a tough year.

But 2016 also had its share of important technological breakthroughs and debuts that changed how we live, work, and play. Virtual reality made a big comeback in 2016, and is sure to get even hotter this year. Virtual assistants moved out of our cell phones and into our homes, and smart home technologies may have finally broke through to the mainstream after years of trying.

So what do we expect in the new year? There’s a myriad of tech trends we’re watching that will change the world once again in 2017 — but here’s the top five that we think you should keep an eye on.

Internet of Things (Or, the Death of the Hub)

Okay, we realize the ‘Internet of Things’ has been on just about everybody’s list for years. So why hasn’t it caught on? The issue seems to lie in interoperability. In theory, the IoT is supposed to connect all our devices together, making them sing in a glorious technological harmony. Thing is, we’re not quite at that point quite yet — at least in a usable manner, and in a way that doesn’t make you want to pull your hair out.

More: Best products of 2016 – Audio & Video

We’ll use the smart home as an example here. Much of the work in the past several years has revolved around the idea of a “smart hub,” in layman’s terms a souped up wireless router with extra communications technologies built in. But ask any smart home system owner, and they’ll likely tell you that it’s not a perfect solution.

A multitude of wireless technologies now exist to serve your smart home needs — Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more — and now there’s more and more smart home platforms to consider — Wink, SmartThings, Iris by Lowe’s, even systems from security providers like ADT. While centralization in theory should make things easier, it’s made it worse.

Smart home technologies may have finally broke through to the mainstream after years of trying.

Some smart home gadgets won’t work with certain smart home platforms — for example, your Philips Hue lights won’t work with your Iris by Lowe’s system (likely a business decision as Lowe’s doesn’t carry Philips’ Hue and instead a competitor). Plus, if your smart hub goes down, your entire system typically goes with it.

Expect a refocus this year when it comes to smart homes. Wi-Fi is a tested and true wireless networking technology, and routers are serving up ever larger amounts of bandwidth, so there’s plenty of space to handle your connected home. Also, there seems to be a trend as of late for new smart home devices to choose Wi-Fi to maximize compatibility.

More: Best products of 2016 – Smart Home

Instead of using a centralized hub, device manufacturers will focus on interoperability between themselves. This might have the consequence of shrinking the number of directly compatible devices, it may not matter. There’s other technologies that can take the place of the hub, and likely do a better job of it.

IFTTT can connect those devices in any way you see fit, and Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home can control them by voice. The hub is just not necessary anymore, and that might be a good thing.