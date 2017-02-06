Turn down for what! This innovative music app could actually improve your hearing

Why it matters to you Having trouble hearing us? TSC Music is a smartphone music app that detects the worst key frequency of your hearing and stimulates it.

Here in 2017, there’s no shortage of music apps available for your smartphone. From exclusive tracks to sound quality to better compensation for artists, you’d be forgiven for asking what a new one could possibly add to the mix.

How about promising to improve your hearing?

That’s the bold ambition of Earlogic’s new TSC Music app, an iOS app which lets you play music via YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, or its own music library (Apple Music support apparently coming soon) — but does so in a way that your ears will thank you for.

“TSC Technology stands for Threshold Sound Conditioning, and it works as a physiotherapy for hearing,” Ji Hoon Won, Earlogic Managing Director and one of the app’s creators, told Digital Trends. “The TSC Music app offers five key frequencies to test your hearing. The app will detect the worst key frequency of your hearing and generates customized sound signals to stimulate them at threshold level, [referring to your minimal] audible level. The music app then stores the hearing data, to equalize your music based on your hearing capacity, and to offer charts to track your daily hearing condition.”

It’s definitely a smart idea, and one which Won claims should improve your hearing capacity after around one month of usage, for an hour or so each day. The technology has apparently been tested by Stanford University and an abstract about it published in Neurology Journal, which Won described as “one of the most prestigious journals in the field.”

“According to the study, Threshold Sound Conditioning showed that 7 out of 10 people showed some improvement of 10 Decibels and others had some improvement,” he continued.

If you’re interested in finding out more, you can download TSC Music from the App Store here. Or would you like us to repeat that a little bit louder?