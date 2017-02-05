Mannequin head records intimacy for VR porn

Why it matters to you Interpersonal technologies get even more personal with virtual reality intimacy simulation that emotionally charges scenes via kisses, caresses and whispers.

Self-love just got a tech upgrade that heads in the virtual reality direction of on-call cuddles mixed with a bit of George Orwell.

Related Article: Realdoll is building a fleet of AI-powered sex robots with customizable personalities

Porn tech pioneers VR Bangers announced the release of a severed head that records the audio and visual nuances of intimacy. The POV head rig captures the caresses and sweet-nothing whispers of pornography performers via stereoscopic cameras in its eyes and head, and binaural microphones in its ears. The multiple cameras attain 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The company aims to forge an ultra-real, immersive emotional connection for porno performers and viewers.

“This rig was built especially for adult VR scenes because we noticed that there is a much warmer and more intimate emotional attachment between the performer and the recording device if the device itself is able to be kissed, caressed and whispered to in the same sort of ways that a real person would sense those subtle communications,” said VRBangers.com CTO Boris Smirnoff in the press release. “It’s easy to think that performers will be able to overcome all the odd positions and constraints of filming content so it looks pristine on a virtual screen, but the fact is, the more we can help our models get the most out of their play space, the better our content will continue to be and the real winner in this line of advancements is always our fans.”

The device was deemed too freaky for CES 2017, despite its unique strategy to level-up interpersonal technology.

“The show didn’t allow us in because they still think this industry and tech are different or something,” Smirnoff said in the press release.

Motherboard reports the company showed off the controversial tech at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo instead.