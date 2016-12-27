From sea creatures to scientists: ‘Tag’ turns whales into research colleagues

The underwater world of whales is being more fully revealed to scientists thanks to a new “tag” that can collect data in unprecedented ways. Dubbed the “advanced dive behavior” (ADB) tag, the device can record data by the second, offering researchers insight into a whale’s behavior, biology, transit through the ocean, and interaction with its prey.

Once a whale has begun carrying an ADB tag, the device gathers information on its movement and environment, including water depth and temperature. Whereas previous technologies could operate only for a number of days, the ADB tag is capable of collecting data for up to seven weeks at a time.

“The ADB tag is a pretty revolutionary breakthrough,” Bruce Mate, professor and director of OSU’s Marine Mammal Institute in the College of Agricultural Sciences, said in a press release. “This provides us a broad picture of whale behavior and ecology that we’ve never had before.”

Along with co-authors Daniel Palacios and Ladd Irvine, Mate published a paper describing the research last week in the journal Ecology and Evolution. Through their work, they’ve come to see the whales as more than just scientific subjects — they’ve essentially become colleagues.

More: With tiny hats, elephant seals help researchers study Antarctica’s melting ice

“This technology has even made whales our partners in acquiring data to better understand ocean conditions and climate change,” Mate said. “It gives us vast amounts of new data about water temperatures through space and time, over large distances and in remote locations. We’re learning more about whales, and the whales are helping us to learn more about our own planet.”

So far the researchers have used ADB tags to track sperm, baleen, and blue whales, uncovering unique behaviors of each species.

“Sperm whales, for instance, really like to dive deep, staying down a long time and appearing to forage along the seafloor at times,” Palacios said. “During summer the baleen whales will feed as much as possible in one area, and then they move on, probably after the prey density gets too low.”

In order to access the data, researchers must first collect the tag after it automatically detaches and floats to the surface. That task isn’t easy, but GPS-quality location trackers and blinking LED lights assist in the search and recovery.