DT Daily: Amazon patents a flying warehouse for drone delivery

Amazon is giving us yet another glimpse into it’s vision of the future, and this idea is pretty out there. Amazon received a patent for what it’s calling an ‘airborne fulfillment center’. Yup. It’s a warehouse and drone airport, hanging from a blimp! The idea is that it would fly around at 45,000 feet, and delivery drones would glide down with Amazon packages, delivering goodies within minutes of when they’re ordered. Instead of having the empty drones fly all the way back up to the mothership, they instead would meet up with smaller restocking blimps for the flight back up.

Amazon points out that this would be useful at Football games, where it could stock the blimp up with stuff for tailgaters and park them over the stadium. But would that really work? Won’t too many of the beer-drones just get hijacked by rowdy fans? Leave a comment and let us know.