DT Daily: Nintendo’s New 2DS XL signals new life for the 3DS line

Nintendo just announced yet another new gaming system: The New 2DS XL. Unlike the original 2DS, which is best known for resembling a slice of cake, the New 2DS XL features the clamshell design found on the more expensive 3DS. The announcement of a new mobile console is a bit of a surprise and certainly signals Nintendo’s commitment to continue the 3DS family of handheld systems. Many thought the Nintendo Switch would replace the 3DS entirely, especially if Nintendo continues to hone the hardware.

But for now Nintendo insists the 3DS and Switch will remain separate but equal. The New 2DS XL will launch in North America July 28, for 150 bucks.

After watching Amazon’s stunning success with the Alexa enabled Echo speaker line, Apple may finally be moving toward the launch of its own Echo like device. This claim comes in a tweet from blogger Sonny Dickson, a guy who over the years has called it right with a number of Apple leaks. Dickson states the Alexa competitor is expected to be marketed as a Siri/AirPlay device and may feature a touchscreen. The blogger added that the product may carry some form of Beats technology and run a variant of iOS.

There have long been rumors that Apple is looking to build Siri into a piece of hardware similar to the Echo, and it could be gearing up to unveil it in the coming months.

In 2015, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint eliminated subsidized phone pricing — the discounts on devices offered in exchange for two-year commitments. Now T-Mobile may be bringing them back. According to leaked documents obtained by Android Authority, T-Mobile will launch a service that reduces the price of top-tier phones like the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7, which often retail for more than $650. But it won’t be a contract deal — the marketing materials say its “commitment free” — and it’ll come with a lifetime warranty and insurance included.

How T-Mobile will cover the cost of this unicorn of a subsidy is still unclear. That’s all we have for this week. Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you Monday on DT Daily.