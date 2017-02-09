iPhone 8, or iPhone X? Latest rumors swirl as design deadline nears

Chance of it living up to insane expectations: Getting slimmer

Speculation around the next Apple iPhone, commonly referred to as the iPhone 8, just got another round of… speculation. This time, the interesting whispers are according to Fast Company, who say it might not be called the iPhone 8, but instead, it could be known as the iPhone X, as in X for “10,” since it’s the 10-year anniversary of the phone.

Another interesting idea: there may be a 3D-sensing camera of some sort, which would actually be a logical extension of the dual-lens camera fond on the iPhone 7 Plus. There’s also talk that the home button and even the side buttons could be replaced by touch-sensitive panels. And lastly, the price: if all this stuff ends up in the new iPhone, you can likely expect it will cost a grand… or maybe more.

Again, it’s all rumors so far, but Apple typically locks down the design specs in March so production can begin for deliveries in September.

Have some Two with your Nougat

It’s been almost a full year since we got a peek at the beta version of the 2.0 version of Android Wear, and now, at long last, it’s been rolled out.

New watches with 2.0 are now available and the big update hit yesterday – but not for every watch, so check to see the whole list of which watches get an upgrade. So what’s new? It’s a long list but some highlights include adding “complications” – little data panels if you will – to the watch face, “single tap” customizations to do specific things like call an Uber, and responding to texts right on the watch, along with better fitness tracking to name just a few.

Another notable feature is the addition of Google Assistant A.I., so yes, you can now talk to your watch and have it do things… and maybe it’ll talk back. Anyway, Android Wear 2.0 also marks a distinct move towards giving the watch more autonomy instead of relying on a phone to do all the heavy data lifting. You can’t make calls on it yet without a phone, but that day is probably coming sooner than later. Get all the Android Wear 2.0 tips and tricks here.

Cut the cord, sell more headsets?

Virtual reality is the hottest thing in tech right now, but apparently, it isn’t hot enough to keep a bunch of Oculus Rift kiosks in operation at Best Buy stores. The electronics chain told Business Insider that they are shutting down 200 of their 500 Rift demo stations. Oculus says it’s just a seasonal thing, but Best Buy said the demo stations sometimes go days without seeing any action, so we don’t doubt they’d like to reclaim that retail real estate.

Maybe the shine is off VR for the moment, so we suggest they take it to the next level. Make it wireless, maybe? How about definitely. It could only help.