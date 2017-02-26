DT Daily MWC Day Zero: LG G6, Huawei P10, Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The sun was out in Barcelona, Spain, shining on the many companies holding press conferences at Mobile World Congress today. While the show itself opens its doors on Monday morning, most of the major new releases have been revealed, which means we have new smartphones from LG, Huawei, and Motorola. Samsung is also at MWC 2017, but it hasn’t brought the Galaxy S8, and instead came with a new tablet.

LG launched the LG G6 and pulled off a miracle with the slick new device, because the screen may be large at 5.7-inches and boast a unique 18:9 wide aspect ratio, but the phone itself is really compact. This means LG could have fun with the user interface, and it added clever new camera modes so you can see previews of shots you’ve taken and use an Instagram-ready square-picture mode. LG never forgets the camera itself, either, and both have wide-angle lenses. We’re waiting for U.S. launch dates, but it won’t be long.

Huawei is back after impressing us with the Mate 9 at the beginning of the year, this time with the beautiful P10. It has a dual-lens camera co-developed with Leica on the back, designed for taking amazing pictures of people, with a clever new portrait mode. Leica has also worked on the selfie camera, so pictures of yourself will also look great, plus the phone’s design really stands out thanks to a range of stunning colors. A U.S. release isn’t in the cards, though, and prices start at 650 euros in Europe.

MWC isn’t only about expensive phones. Lenovo’s Moto brand has two Android 7.0 Nougat phones that could end up costing you only $230. The G5 Plus is the one coming to the U.S., and it has a 5.2-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 12-megapixel camera; all wrapped in a smooth plastic body. It’s coming out at the beginning of March.

If Samsung didn’t bring the Galaxy S8 to Mobile World Congress, what did it show off? It’s the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet, and it’s an alternative for anyone who doesn’t want to buy an iPad Pro. Made from glass and metal, it has a 10-inch AMOLED screen with HDR, for showing really high contrast video. An S Pen stylus is included, and a keyboard accessory is available, but pricing and the release date are a mystery for now.

The show begins properly tomorrow, and we’ll be back with all the latest news, so join us then.