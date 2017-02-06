Score $171 off a 24-inch Samsung LED monitor for gaming on a budget

While any old monitor will usually suffice, if you’re looking for one to enhance your gaming experience, certain models are simply better than others. These monitors feature enhanced picture quality, providing a better picture of what is happening when you are playing, and often come with specially designed game modes with perks such as faster video response times. If you’re in need of one but on a budget, consider this Samsung Simple LED 24-inch Monitor (model S24D300H) normally priced at $300 but currently discounted on Amazon to only $129, instantly saving you a full $171 with the current 57 percent discount.

This 24-inch LED Samsung monitor features a game mode that automatically optimizes picture quality. With the touch of a button, game mode accurately detects changes in scenes, enhances colors, and adjusts the contrast so you see everything more clearly. With a built-in fast video response, there is less of a lag allowing you to better keep up with the action. The monitor is designed for an enhanced viewing experience with a mega dynamic contrast ratio for a crisp, clear picture and brilliant, true-to-life colors. This mega dynamic contrast ratio technology manages contrast ratio in real time showcasing bright colors, ultra-dark blacks, and pristine whites. Additionally, the built-in magic upscale prevents image degradation when images and videos are displayed on a laptop or another device.

The monitor has an ultra-thin design and comes in a high-gloss finish providing a sleek look that blends naturally with your entertainment center or workspace. HDMI and VGA ports give you a range of connectivity options, while the eco-saving feature lets you choose from three energy-saving modes: 25 percent, 50 percent, or power saving off, earning the device an Energy Star 6.0 rating for energy efficiency.

The Samsung Simple LED 24-inch Monitor is certified refurbished and normally carries a $300 price tag, but for a limited time, you can score one on Amazon for only $129, giving you a 57 percent or $171 discount.

$129 on Amazon