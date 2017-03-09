Record adventures in 360 degrees with the 360fly 4K action cam, now $79 off

Action cameras have exploded in popularity in recent years, letting adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts of all types record and share their experiences from an up-close, first-person perspective. Many of these small camera designs already pack a lot of advanced capabilities like 4K video recording inside their small, shockproof housings, but innovations like 360-degree lenses have opened up even more possibilities. If you want a rugged action cam with 360-degree recording capability, consider the 360fly, available on Newegg at a discount of $79 through March 11.

The innovative 360fly can record panoramic HD video in 360 degrees, and can also be positioned horizontally for a 190-degree, first-person point of view similar to what most standard action cameras offer. The panoramic mode is fully compatible with virtual reality applications, allowing you and others to enjoy your 360 footage using a VR headset. The 16 megapixel sensor records video with a pixel resolution of 2880 x 2880, and the camera can internally store up to 64GB worth of footage.

The 360fly app works on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as your Windows or Mac desktop computer, to let you easily share and edit your videos. The camera’s shockproof housing features a water resistance of up to 3 feet, as well as a built-in GPS, compass, and gyroscope. The action cam offers time-lapse and trigger-activated recording modes as well — if the unit detects certain sounds or movement, it can automatically kick into gear without you needing to manually activate it.

Included with the 360fly are a power cradle, carrying pouch, USB cable, and action camera adapter. Normally $499, this action cam is available on Newegg for just $420 through Saturday, March 11. The discounted price puts the this rugged portable camera roughly on par with the high-end GoPro Hero 5, but with added 360-degree recording capability.

Buy it for $420 on Newegg