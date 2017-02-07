Get $220 off 50-Inch, 1080p Roku Smart LED TV that makes viewing simple again

If streaming issues related to the Super Bowl have finally convinced you it’s time to upgrade your entertainment system, you’re in luck. You can purchase a 50-inch, 1080p Roku Smart LED TV today, and score more than $200 in savings. This smart TV normally retails for $600 but is currently marked down on Amazon to only $380, giving you a full 37 percent ($220) discount.

The 50-inch model features a customizable home screen that can provide instant access to more than 3,000 streaming channels filled with over 200,000 movies and TV episodes, cable TV, gaming consoles, and other devices. The clear 1080p smart TV has a 60Hz native refresh rate with a 120Hz effective clear motion index that provides a high-definition premium viewing experience – one in which you won’t have to worry about streaming lags. Hook up your favorite devices using one of the various inputs including three HDMI ports or connect to the TV using the built-in Wi-Fi. The device itself has a sleek, black modern design and comes with an included quad pedestal stand, although it can be mounted on the wall as well.

The smart TV is designed to make things easier, from the personalized home screen to the super-simple Roku TV remote that features just 20 buttons. Seamlessly use the casting feature to send photos, videos, and music from your smartphone or tablet to the TV, or cast movies and web videos to the TV using Netflix and YouTube mobile apps. You can also download and setup the Roku Mobile App to make searching easier than ever. The app acts as a remote that allows you to browse, add new channels, and search across top streaming channels all from one central place. To make searching even easier, go hands-free and search using voice controls.

This 50-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV is currently available on Amazon for $380 for a limited time only.

$380 on Amazon