Save on a laptop, tablet, or desktop with these limited-time Acer computer deals

For a limited time, Acer is slashing prices on its lineup of laptops, convertible tablets, and all-in-one desktop computers, offering you up to $200 in savings. If you’re on the market for a new PC, check out this short list of our favorite Acer computer deals to save you some time and money. Our roundup features five different models to suit a variety of needs and budgets, from affordable netbooks to high-end two-in-one tablet computers, and these sale prices are valid until March 15.

Chromebook 13 If a compact, affordable, and reliable no-frills netbook is what you need, the Chromebook 13 fits the bill with its quad-core Nvidia Tegra K1 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of flash memory, and lightweight Chrome operating system. The 13.3-inch display boasts a 1080p resolution and the battery lasts for up to 13 hours on a single charge, giving you more than enough juice for your daily routine so you can toss it in your bag and go. Normally priced at $300 on the Acer online store, the Chromebook 13 is available for just $220 until March 15, netting you a nice $80 discount. Buy it for $220

Aspire Switch 10 2-in-1 laptop Second on our Acer computer deal roundup is the Aspire Switch 10, a unique and versatile 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid. The 10.1-inch Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen has a resolution of 1,280 x 800 and can separate from the keyboard for stand-alone use as a tablet. When not in use, the keyboard can be reversed and used as a convenient stand for the screen. The Aspire Switch 10 runs on a quad-core Intel Atom Z3735F processor and comes loaded with Windows 10 and 32GB of flash storage. If you want a netbook-sized compact laptop that can double as a tablet, then the Aspire Switch 10 is currently $70 off, which brings this lightweight 2-in-1 computer down to just $230. Buy it for $230

Swift 3 ultra-thin laptop If you prefer a more traditional laptop size but want to keep the weight down, the Swift 3 ultra-thin laptop is a sleek option that weighs in at just 3.3 pounds. The 14-inch IPS display features a 1080p Full HD resolution and the computer comes equipped with a 2.30GHz Intel i5-6200U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 256GB solid state drive. The all-metal body is both durable and attractive, and the backlit keyboard and 10-hour battery life let you keep working into those quiet evening hours. Acer is currently offering a $100 discount on the Swift 3, bringing the price of this thin lightweight laptop down to $550. Buy it for $550

Aspire U5 all-in-one desktop The Acer Aspire U5 is purpose-built for those who need a more traditional computer form factor than a laptop or netbook can provide, but without the bulky footprint of a standard PC tower. This all-in-one desktop computer features a 23-inch 1080p display along with an integrated Intel i5-4200M dual-core processor, DVD drive, and 8GB of RAM. An internal hard drive provides one terabyte of storage for your apps and files. The IPS screen serves as a convenient 10-point touch display and is treated with an anti-fingerprint coating. The Aspire U5 all-in-one PC retails for $900, but a $200 discount brings this versatile and lightweight desktop computer down to just $700. Buy it for $700